Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s mayor says investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage. Wednesday’s incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured. The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin, was detained swiftly after his car came to a halt in a shop window. The mayor that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.”