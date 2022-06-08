Fire caused by suspected arson in S. Korea kills at least 7

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire caused by suspected arson spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, local fire and police officials say. Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed and put out the blaze, which began around 10:55 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court. Seven people were confirmed as dead, including an unidentified man who police suspect set the fire in a lawyer’s office. At least 41 people were hurt, mostly from smoke inhalation, and 26 of them were being treated at nearby hospitals, a fire official said.