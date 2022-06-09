Average cost of filling up car in UK hits record 100 pounds

LONDON (AP) — The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds, or $125, for the first time in Britain as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives gasoline prices higher. The average price of a liter of gas at U.K. pumps hit a record 182.3 pence on Wednesday. That takes the average cost of filling a 55-liter family car to 100.27 pounds. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened soaring energy prices, hitting people at the pump across Europe and in the United States. Britain’s government announced a fuel tax cut of 5 pence per liter in March, but many say it barely scratched the surface.