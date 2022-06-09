Coachella Valley-based Lift To Rise named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Garcia

A Coachella Valley-based organization was named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, his office announced today.

"The organization stepped up and mobilized as one of our community's pandemic heroes," said Garcia. "I commend the visionary leadership of CEO Heather Vaikona along with her team and board of directors. We are proud partners of their mission and most especially our mutual goal to support affordable housing development in our region."

Vaikona and the organization's board members joined Garcia Wednesday for an awards ceremony at the state Capitol, in Sacramento.

Garcia selected Lift to Rise for the Nonprofit of the Year award due to their pandemic response and regional housing efforts, according to his office.

The organization's United Lift Rental and utility Assistance Program supported over 75,000 renters financially impacted by the pandemic. The organization partnered with SoCal United Way and Riverside County.

"It is an honor,'' said president and CEO of Lift to Rise Heather Vaikona. "We are so grateful for his leadership and the collective leadership of folks who choose to work together to keep our neighbors housed."

Lift to Rise has addressed underlying causes and inequities in the Coachella Valley since it was founded in 2014.