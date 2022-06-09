French lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan on island visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A French parliamentary delegation has pledged support for Taiwan during a meeting with the president of the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory. Senator Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, told Tsai Ing-wen Thursday he would “help Taiwan oppose its oppressors and promote Taiwan’s freedom.” The visit is the third by French lawmakers to Taiwan in recent months, and follows a meeting earlier this week between Tsai and a group of Slovakian lawmakers who offered similar expressions of support. Taiwan has drawn increasing backing from European nations in defiance of China, while current and retired U.S. politicians have also visited the island to show Washington’s support.