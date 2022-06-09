Police fatally shoot ‘potential intruder’ at Alabama school

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to enter an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by police. Gadsden’s school superintendent says a man went to several doors trying to enter Walnut Park Elementary School on Thursday while a summer literacy program for 34 children was being held there. The superintendent says the principal contacted a school resource officer about the person, and backup police then arrived. State police say a person was shot to death after trying to break into a police car near the school. They say the person was trying to take the school resource officer’s gun.