Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt in the Republican primary for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat. Trump on Friday called Britt “a fearless America First Warrior” and said she has his “complete and total endorsement.” The former president had originally backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the race, but rescinded that endorsement in March after their relationship soured. Britt was chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby before stepping down to lead a state business group, and is now running to fill Shelby’s vacant seat. Britt and Brooks face off in the June 21 runoff that will decide the Republican nominee.