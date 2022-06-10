UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

By DAVID KEYTON and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A British military intelligence report says that Russian bombers have likely launched 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads on land targets in Ukraine. The report Saturday said the 5.5-ton missiles are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties. It said Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles have been deployed and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the use of the heavy missiles. But both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the Donbas region.