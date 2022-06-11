France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of voting on Sunday. Those who receive the most votes will advance to the decisive second round on June 19. Macron was reelected in May. His centrist coalition is seeking an absolute majority and with it, the ability to implement his campaign promises. The main opposition force appears to be a newly-created coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists led by hard-left figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon.