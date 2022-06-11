Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall. Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain says two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall on Friday. Two of them fled into the mall’s food court area after being shot. The Charlotte Observer reports that investigators are trying to determine if the teenage suspect and any of the victims knew each other. The teen was arrested on felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after police found him in a wooded area near the mall Friday.