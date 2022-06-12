Firefighters respond to structure fire near Whitewater
Sunday afternoon around 2:04 p.m. firefighters were on scene of a structure fire west of Whitewater.
Cal Fire officials said that one structure was fully involved on Laurel Crest Drive and Desert View Avenue.
Officials said that less than 1/4 acre of vegetation was also on fire.
No word yet on any injuries involved in this incident.
News Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us on air and always online for new developments.
Comments