Firefighters respond to structure fire near Whitewater

Sunday afternoon around 2:04 p.m. firefighters were on scene of a structure fire west of Whitewater.

Cal Fire officials said that one structure was fully involved on Laurel Crest Drive and Desert View Avenue.

Officials said that less than 1/4 acre of vegetation was also on fire.

No word yet on any injuries involved in this incident.

