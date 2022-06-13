Cargo jet with Iranian crewmembers stuck in Argentina

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A jumbo jet-sized mystery has landed in the lap of Argentine officials. They’re trying to determine what to do with a Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747 cargo plane that arrived with a load of automotive parts and an unusually large crew of 17, including at least five Iranians. The plane operated by Venezuela’s Emtrasur has stuck since June 6 at Buenos Aires’ main international airport Argentine Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said Monday that foreign intelligence agencies say part of the crew is linked to companies tied to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which has been listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government since 2007.