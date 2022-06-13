Tony Moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has its groove back, said Tonys host Ariana DeBose at an exuberant ceremony seeking to illustrate just that sentiment. But if the packed show at Radio City Music Hall was meant to recapture the razzle-dazzle of Broadway seasons past, marking the 75th anniversary of the Tonys with a dollop of nostalgia, it was also a celebration of groundbreaking work by a hugely diverse group of artists. The marquee award, best new musical, went to the highly innovative “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man.