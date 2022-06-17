Unlicensed bail agent and mother accused in Palm Springs murder advance toward trials 

A mother and son duo accused in the deadly April 2021 shooting of a Palm Springs man advanced toward their trials in Indio court Friday.

Fabian Hector Herrera, 37, and his mother Lisa Vargas, 54, are accused in the murder of 33-year-old David Spann.

Body camera footage obtained by News Channel 3 shows Herrera fatally shoot Spann in his home. Police say Herrera was illegally acting as a bounty hunter. Vargas accompanied Herrera that night.

In Indio court Friday, both Herrera and Vargas were present in custody. A trial readiness conference was set for Herrera on Sept. 9. A felony settlement conference was set for Vargas on Sept. 16.

Media requests to video record the public hearings were denied by Riverside County Superior Court Judge Charles E. Stafford, Jr. Upon News Channel 3's request to review the decision, Stafford cited a crowded courtroom as reason for denial.

News Channel 3 is closely tracking these cases: stay with us for the latest developments.