Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton discusses recent visits to the White House and Idaho

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton just returned from Idaho where she was invited to speak at the nation's leading center for nuclear energy development and research.

Watch the full interview with Mayor Middleton here:

Middleton gave two presentations Monday at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.

The transgender mayor also met with a local LGBTQ group. Middleton says it is important to spread the message of equality to all 50 states.

"Why do you think it was important for you to go there," Peter Daut asked Middleton.

Middleton replied, "There are members of the gay and lesbian and transgender community absolutely everywhere in this country, and we cannot foreclose the opportunity for people to live full, out and affirming lives everywhere."

Last week, Middleton attended the White House's annual Pride Month celebration. It took place as the same day as her 70th birthday.