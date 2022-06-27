Vehicle rolls over after trying to avoid hitting an animal in Palm Springs neighborhood

A driver was injured after a rollover crash in a Palm Springs neighborhood Monday morning.

The crash happened near the area of E Sonora Road and S Cerritos Road at around 10:30 a.m.

"It appears the driver swerved to avoid colliding with an animal in the roadway," said Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department. "... his driving maneuver caused the vehicle to roll over."

Alcohol and/or drugs did not play a role in this crash, Araiza confirmed.

The crash scene has been cleared up and the roadway is back open.