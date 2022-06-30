Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides during 4th of July weekend

The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering to pay for your ride this Fourth of July weekend to prevent impaired driving on our local roads

From Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4, between the hours of 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse drivers who take a taxi, Uber, or Lyft.

“I have and just about everybody I know has, at some time, driven when they shouldn't. And the reason that happens is that after you have a drink, you think you're fine. That's the effect of impairment. If you see somebody who doesn’t look like they should be driving, send them our link to sign up for a reimbursement and we’ll pay for the ride.” - Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group,

To participate, request a reimbursement coupon online at Eventbrite or at WalterClark.com/holiday.

Registered drivers will receive instructions on how to receive their reimbursements, which will be made via check up to two weeks after the holiday.

Only cab, Uber, or Lyft rides taken July 1, July 2, July 3, July 4 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day are eligible.

Eligible rides must be one-way; up to 50 miles or $50 per ride (whichever comes first); and travel from a bar, restaurant, or private residence to safe location like a hotel or residence, within the following areas: Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, Coachella, Victorville, El Centro, Joshua Tree, and the Morongo Basin.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and provide proof of the fare. Limit one reimbursement per household.