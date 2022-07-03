Pet Safety Tips for the Fourth of July

We know the Fourth of July is a holiday the whole family can enjoy, but it may not be the most pet friendly.

Animal Shelters throughout the nation see a large intake of runaway pets on the Fourth of July because fireworks tend to startle them.

Scott Deemer, with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter shares, "We've already seen it start on the weekend. It happens to fall on a Monday, so over the weekend we've already gotten pets coming in."

Deemer also shared some tips to keep your pet safe this Independence Day.

Those tips include taking your pet out earlier in the day, so that they're more calm in the evening while fireworks are lit.

It's also important to make sure your pet's tag is up to date, with the best address and contact information.

Here in the desert, it's also importance to keep pets cool, by keeping them off of the hot pavement.

The ASPCA also recommends keeping alcoholic beverages and human food away from pets.

Tune in at 10 p.m. tonight to hear more tips to keep your pet safe this Fourth of July.