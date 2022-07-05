Desert Hot Springs man rescued from Joshua Tree National Park hiking trail

A Desert Hot Springs man was recovering Tuesday following a heat-related emergency on a Joshua Tree National Park hiking trail.

Gregory Nawrocki, 57, was hoisted off the Boy Scout Trail Monday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.

Nawrocki reportedly hiked several miles north of the trailhead parking lot, but suffered a heat-related emergency and could not continue, according to the Sheriff's Department. He was alone and called 911 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

A helicopter crew was called in due to the remote location and located Nawrocki after an extensive search. He was reportedly lying down on the trail, then lifted 175 feet up to Air Rescue 308.

Nawrocki was flown back to the trailhead where medics gave first aid and evaluated him. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment and care.