Earthquake measured near Ocotillo Wells Wednesday evening

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred about 10 miles west of Salton City, roughly 16 miles south of Oasis., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. This quake measured a depth of 5.8 miles. The location falls near the San Jacinto fault.

See more details through USGS here.

You can track the latest earthquakes through the station weather app!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!