The USGS recorded two small earthquakes that struck near the Salton Sea just before Noon.

The largest was a magnitude 3.3, which was recorded at 11:54 a.m. The second quake was M 2.5, which also struck at 11:54, according to the USGS.

There was a third small earthquake that struck Southern California after Noon.

At 12:30 p.m., a M 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Lytle Creek in the Inland Empire.