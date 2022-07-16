Coachella Valley residents and local officials gathered in Palm Springs for Reproductive Rally

Local residents along with elected officials gathered at Frances Stevens park in Palm Springs starting at 6 p.m.

Among them was Palm Springs, Mayor Pro Tem, Grace Elena Garner who shared the news that Palm Springs officially declared itself a "Safe City" for reproductive freedom and access to abortion.

The move was made in an effort to protect people from out-of-state who are seeking the procedure.

We were also able to hear form speakers at the rally.

Karina Quintanilla, Palm Desert City Councilmember, shared, "The reason we keep doing these events is because it allows us the opportunity to do voter registration, and voter education. And why local elections matter, not just the Presidential and how who you pick for your local districts and your local Congressmembers will have that impact down the line."

Rally attendees listened to speeches throughout the evening then marched through the Downtown Palm Springs area.

Voter registration booths were also set up at the event, and representatives from Planned Parenthood also joined.