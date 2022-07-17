Skip to Content
29 Palms All Star junior softball finishes second at So-Cal championships

The 29 Palms All-Star junior softball team went undefeated in its season and finished second in the Southern California championships.

29 Palms lost back-to-back against West LA. This is the farthest any 29 Palms softball team has ever gone in the playoffs.

Anisa Youso, Jenica Silvas, Jordyn Kipfer, and Maia Marerro all big contributors for 29 Palms.

Head Coach Rose Silvas told her team after the loss, "Be proud we made it this far. I love you girls."

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

