More than 70 animals removed from Yucca Valley home due to neglect and malnutrition

More than 70 animals were removed from a home in Yucca Valley after they were found suffering from neglect and malnutrition.

Authorities said they first become aware of home on Thursday. A detective from the Morongo Basin contacted the homeowner, a 66-year-old woman, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility. The homeowner refused the assistance, according to the Sheriff's Dept.

On Wednesday, deputies and the San Bernardino County Rural Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the home to remove several animals suffering from neglect and malnutrition.

In total, seven horses, over 30 dogs, 15 cats, and 20 guinea pigs were removed. Their care was transferred to Animal Control. Once removed from the property, each animal was scheduled to receive treatment from a veterinarian.

All photos courtesy of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station

According to the Sheriff's Dept., investigators determined that the homeowner was incapable of caring for the animals she kept on the property.

The homeowner, who was found to have no prior criminal history, was released in the field. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review and filing.

Morongo Basin deputies were assisted by representatives from the Town of Yucca Valley Animal Control, Code Enforcement, and Building Safety. Due to the number of animals needing to be relocated from the property, San Bernardino County Animal Control also responded to assist.

The Sheriff's Department is seeking judicial intervention so the animals, once healthy, can be placed up for adoption.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.