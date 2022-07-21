Skip to Content
City of Rancho Mirage adding $750,000 toward turf conversion program

Rancho Mirage City Council has approved an additional $750,00 for their eco friendly landscaping turf rebate program.

The program originally allocated $500,00 toward eco friendly landscape renovations earlier this month, with similar rebate initiatives in 2011 and 2016.

The program encourages residents to remove turf and replace it with more drought tolerant landscaping.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwvzcGNhPhc

Officials from Coachella Valley Water District say the program will help save around nine million gallons of water per year. 

Residents that want to apply for the rebate program can head to the CVWD.org website for more.

Tommy Gallegos

