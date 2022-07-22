Series of break ins leave Palm Springs business owners concerned

Several Palm Springs restaurants have been broken into over the past month.

We were able to speak to business owners and the Palm Springs Police Department about the ongoing theft.

Two of the break ins occurred off of North Palm Canyon Drive at the Sandwich Spot and 1501 Gastro Pub.

Willie Rhine, owner of the 1501 Gastro Pub tells me he was awakened Wednesday morning after receiving an alert from his alarm company.

The suspect spent several hours on the property. Shortly after midnight Rhine says the suspect "Smashed the window then left for a while probably watching to see if there was any activity."

When the suspect came back an hour later Rhine was able to catch the following through surveillance video.

"At that time, he was in the building for about less than five minutes before setting off the alarm. He tried very hard to just crawl on the floor and avoid any of the motion sensors."

Willie describes how the suspect entered the building, "Very carefully took out the window, not to create any noise, broke the glass. I'm presuming very precisely and very quietly."

Less than two miles away, Sandwich Spot owner, Dena Banes tells me her employee walked into the aftermath of the break in that happened over night.

"She had taken a look up on the patio and saw that the window was totally pulled out, totally in tact, but pulled out. Out of of the lining and the track, and propped up. He got in through that small square window," says Banes.

Banes also shared surveillance video of the suspect who broke into her business.

The latest break in happened at Santorini off of East Vista Chino. The window was put back in place without any damages.

The manager tells me the suspect was able to remove the glass and put it aside without breaking it. He then proceeded to break into the restaurant.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza with the Palm Springs Police Department says the Department is trying to confirm if these crimes are related, and is continuing to examine surveillance video.

If you have any information you can contact the Palm Springs Police Department or reach out to Detective Matthew Steed directly at Matthew.Steed@palmspringsca.gov or 760-323-8157.