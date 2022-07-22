Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:49 PM
Published 2:43 PM

Watch: Plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

A small plane pulling a banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach today.

Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the plane, and no injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content