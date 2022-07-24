One person injured in Highway 74 motorcycle crash
A person suffered major injuries today when a motorcycle went off State Route 74 and fell down an embankment in the San Jacinto Mountains.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 90, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the motorcycle came to a rest about 30 feet down the embankment.
The victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries, and the crash temporarily shut down SR-74.
The highway reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.
Further details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.