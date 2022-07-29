City of Palm Springs prohibits listings on ‘Swimply’ short rental service

'Swimply' a short term rental service rolled out earlier this Summer, allowing homeowners to rent their pool and backyard space for hours at a time. You can read more on the application here.

Veronica Goedhart with the Palm Springs home rental compliance department says the city did further investigation into the application and found that it does not meet the city's vacation rental ordinance.

We were able to ask Goedhart who is held liable if any injuries were to occur on the property while it's being rented out.

Goedhart explained it's the homeowner's responsibility, making it crucial that homeowners have insurance. She then added that 'Swimply' does not require the insurance that's required to meet the city's regulations.

The City of Palm Springs has ultimately decided to prohibit listings on the 'Swimply' application.

