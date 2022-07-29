Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells
Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up believed to have been caused by a drunk driver in Indian Wells.
The crash happened Friday at around 1:45 p.m. over on Highway 111 at Club Drive
A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos of the collision show a varying degree of damage for each vehicle.
One person suffered moderate injuries, while another sustained minor injuries. Two additional people were hurt but declined further care at the scene.
Sergeant Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, said the driver of the vehicle at fault was in the white Ford utility vehicle.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision, but the investigation is ongoing, Swan added.
Traffic was heavily affected for a little over an hour. All lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.