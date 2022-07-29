Skip to Content
Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells

Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up believed to have been caused by a drunk driver in Indian Wells.

The crash happened Friday at around 1:45 p.m. over on Highway 111 at Club Drive

A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos of the collision show a varying degree of damage for each vehicle.

One person suffered moderate injuries, while another sustained minor injuries. Two additional people were hurt but declined further care at the scene.

­­­Sergeant Brandi Swan, spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, said the driver of the vehicle at fault was in the white Ford utility vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision, but the investigation is ongoing, Swan added.

Traffic was heavily affected for a little over an hour. All lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m.

