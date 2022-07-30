2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night.

Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the E. Ramsey Street at Ramsey Street onramp in Banning.

A cause for the crash has yet to be released, but the California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio is leading the investigation into the crash.

