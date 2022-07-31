Man accused of DUI in deadly Palm Springs crash

Palm Springs police confirmed they have a suspect accused of causing a crash while intoxicated that left one person dead.

The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday on Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Drive, when the suspect vehicle read-ended another vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit died at the scene, and a passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The DUI suspect, from Los Angeles, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The impact caused a chain crash with two other vehicles, although no other injuries were reported.

Police said prior to the fatal crash, the man was suspected of causing a hit-and-run crash in the intersection of Ramon Road and Sunrise Way, and has a previous conviction of driving under the influence.

Authorities said once released from the hospital, the suspect will be arrested and booked on suspicion of murder due to his previous DUI conviction.

If you were a witness to this collision, you're asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.