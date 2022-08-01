Skip to Content
L-Fund awards educational grant

The L-fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance to cis and trans lesbians across the Coachella Valley and throughout the state.

The organization recently awarded an educational grant to Carolina Romero, from Palm Springs.

It will give Romero access to attend a 3-day program in Distributed Antennae Systems (DAS) in her field of telecommunications. This program is offered by Tonex, in Plano, Texas.

Being only one of two women on her team, becoming a DAS engineer would allow her more job opportunities.

The grant also helps fund the course, airfare, hotel and a business laptop.

