Oswit Land Trust acquires 30 acre property for conservation purposes

Oswit Land Trust acquired a piece of land adjacent to the south Lykken trail. The organization sought to purchase the nearly 30 acre property, that was originally being prospected as a site for 95 condos or a hotel, once it was discovered it was for sale.

Oswit Land Trust now owns both sides of the South Lykken trail on the Oswit Canyon side and the Mesquite Avenue side with this purchase.

This land acquisition comes after the recent purchase of the Mesquite Golf Course which is now the Prescott Preserve and over 3500 acres in the hills above Palm Springs.

Oswit Land Trust has worked directly with organizations like the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy (CVMC) to acquire the California Natural Resources Agency’s EEMP grant and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s section 6 grant in the interest of making these purchases.

The founder and executive director of Oswit Land Trust, Jane Garrison, said this purchase was a critical step in protecting the land for the wildlife, residents and visitors of Palm Springs.

"This property may not be as large as some of the others we have recently acquired, but it is critically important for our community. We have protected the beloved and popular South Lykken trail and secured wildlife habitat as the icing on the cake!,” says Garrison.