Trump backs rival to top Wis. Republican who won’t decertify

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ opponent in the state’s Republican primary next week in a sign of his anger over Vos for doing too little to overturn 2020 election results. Trump on Tuesday backed Adam Steen, a little-known Republican. Also on Tuesday, the Trump-backed candidate for Wisconsin governor said he would support a Trump presidential bid in 2024. Tim Michels said less than 24 hours before at a televised town hall that he hadn’t committed to anyone in 2024 yet. Trump is coming to Wisconsin for a rally on Friday, just four days before the Aug. 9 primary.

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

