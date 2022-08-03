High school football team preview: Palm Springs Indians

Palm Springs is a local powerhouse program who will remain competitive this season, so long as they are healthy.

The Indians snapped Palm Desert's 23-game league win streak last season but lost their star QB Jayvyn Capler to injury in the process.

After that game, the Indians went 1-4 to finish the season. PS made the playoffs but lost in the first round.

I had @Jayvyn_10 as my MVP last year. The dynamic QB led @BLVNBTL to a win at PD, snapping Aztecs' 23-game league W streak. But after he got hurt the Tribe were a totally different team (1-4 record). PS can contend for a title with a healthy JC at QB. @PSHSAD @BaileyKESQ @KESQ pic.twitter.com/hUnCKT3F12 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 4, 2022

This year, the Tribe will look to contend for a league crown and make deep run in the CIF-SS playoffs.

News Channel 3 sports reporter Bailey Arredondo caught up with the Indians ahead of the 2022 season.

“Very excited,” said quarterback Jayvyn Capler. “I’m looking forward to playing in December and January.”

“Really good team chemistry and we have a great bond. A lot of our juniors are coming back and we are ready to compete for a ring title,” said captain Brayden Hapner.

“It takes all of us. We are at it in the weight room Coach Murphy has us working. We’re outside you see the hard stuff we be doing. We have two-a-days today and we just keep positive energy,” said captain Francisco Yanez.

“Their attitudes, there is no drama everyone is for each other they root each other on in the weight room and on the field,” said Head Coach Dan Murphy. “They are just a great group of kids and work hard and once they can get the skill set down that we need, we’ll be okay.”

“Last year i old got to the play the non-league games and I’m excited to come test out the valley,” said Capler.

“Once we lost Jayvyn after Palm Desert we struggled in some games and didn’t finish where they wanted to and they remember that,” said Murphy.

“This year as the coaches keep saying it’s revenge tour,” said Yanez.

“Expect a hard team and physical team and we are here to compete against every team,” said Hapner.

“Kids will play hard I can tell you that and if we keep healthy we plan on making a run,” said Murphy.

“Shoutout to all the valley teams, but we are coming.”

Palm Springs starts their season Friday, August 19th at home against Yucaipa.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.