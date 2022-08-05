Skip to Content
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November

San Bernardino County voters this November will get a chance to vote on whether they want the county to secede from California.

The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. Many who spoke at the meeting said the county is being ripped off by the state.

If successful, the long shot plan would create the first new state since Hawaii in 1959.

San Bernardino is the largest county in the nation – with nearly 2.2 residents.

