High school football team preview: La Quinta Blackhawks

La Quinta football rounds out our DEL football previews. The Blackhawks have struggled in league in recent years.

In fact, LQ hasn't won a league game since the 2018-19 season.

This year the Blackhawks are looking to flip the script.

"Everyone is thinking we are the underdogs. That we are the lowest team in the valley right now. But we will see who is really working on game-day," said senior Isaiah Alvarado.

"We are not listening to other people," said senior quarterback Thomas Ansley. "We lost three close games last year three times in a row by less than three points. Personally, I have been losing sleep over that." "I've been accomplishing extras reps with that in the back of my mind, I think this whole team has. We are hungry, we are not going to let those close games define us this year."



"It's been a while since we have had some success," said head coach Juan Ruiz. "I know things are going to change."

"Quick pace every rep. We have to be ready and just pound through every play," said senior Jose Zendejas.

"We are very hungry," said Alvarado. "I've never seen a team like this since I have been playing since I was six years old. Everybody has been working this year nonstop even when we don't have practices. We have been getting extra work in."

"It's been pretty awesome to see the effort from our kids they have been showing up on a daily basis. They have been putting in the work, we have a great senior class. A group of kids that are committed and are doing this for each other," said Ruiz.

"Go Q Block."

"We are improving everyday, every play, every minute and if we do that good things are going to happen on the football field," said Ruiz.

"Everybody is going to be surprised this year," said Alvarado.

"Put on for the Q," said Ansley. "And get some respect back."

La Quinta opens their 2022 campaign on the road on Thursday, August 25th.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.