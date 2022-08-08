High school football team preview: Indio Rajahs

Indio enters the season under head coach Daniel Hayes for the second season, in the hopes of building off last year.

The Rajahs are ready to rock and roll - not looking for just a bounce back but also statement season.

“Oh we are ready”, said Fabian Garcia.

“It’s going to be a great show,” said Daniel Hayes.

“It takes a village,” said Javier Araujo.

“The mentality has totally changed since last year. Coming up short in the DVL championship has been eating all of us up. But ever since then we all looked past it and it’s been a great couple of months,” said Garcia.

“That last game really killed us. Not making playoffs that last game, we are really motivated and ready to win,” said Dominick Moran.

“They really want it. I think last year us not getting into the playoffs and doing as well as we thought we did we are trying to go into the mentality this year of it wasn’t good enough. So we have to be that much better. So our whole mentality and vibe this year is we have to go undefeated we have to go next rep next rep. All the boys are out there pushing each-other,” said Hayes.

“We didn’t make playoffs by just one game and that hurts us a lot. It’s all about mentality this year,” said Araujo.

“This year we are going to come out explosive, more strong, more disciplined. It’s going to be a whole different team of Rajahs,” said Gael Mendoza-Limon.

“Words can’t describe how much love I have for these guys. They stuck by me I stuck by them and I can’t ask for anything better,” said Garcia.

“We are connected we are really a brotherhood here,” said Moran.

“ The overall camaraderie we have. What we call our Rajah village it’s been great. The community has been great. Overall atmosphere has been phenomenal for us,” said Hayes.

“I need all our fans from last year and I need more this year,” said Araujo.