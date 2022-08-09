‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions

Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions.

Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally move out,” said resident María José.

Several residents came up one by one, calling for change. There have been strides from some public agencies to improve the area, including a $30 million grant toward relocation.

But residents say more needs to be done. “The county needs to be consulting the residents before using any of those funds which have which hasn’t happened up until now,” said Policy Advocate Omar Gastelum with the Leadership Council.

After years and years, many say they continue to experience unsafe living conditions everyday. “Fatal, horrible. I’ve lived there for 13 years and it hasn’t been something easy to live with and we want to move," said resident Juanita Arroyo.

One resident told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao she’s having a hard time raising her 2-year-old daughter without access to clean water. “To make sure that she doesn’t drink it, you know really bathe with it," José added, "It’s not something that any child should have to live with especially in their development as little kids.”

They urge the responsible government agencies such as the County of Riverside, U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Indian Affairs, California Department of Housing and Community Development, and Coachella Valley Water District toward relocation and improving living conditions.

“Action. I want them to see this problem as humans and not politicians. So they can actually make a change,” said Arroyo.

The leadership council said they will continue to push until government agencies can commit to a solution.

County Supervisor Manuel Perez responded to their calls: