High school football team preview: Cathedral City Lions

Cathedral City lost a lot of their top talent to graduation but the Lions are out to prove they can still compete in the DVL this season.

“Compared to stuff posted about us I feel highly disrespected about how we were placed after the year that we had last year,” said Dylan Le Vences. “I feel like playing throughout the season and proving everyone wrong is what I’m looking forward to the most.”

“Every year presents its own challenges,” said Richard Lee. “We graduated about 17 seniors so it’s a lot of new kids. We still have a nucleus and some returning kids that’s been around the program a couple of years.”

“It’s been different without the seniors. But a lot of us new seniors are stepping up and bringing these freshmen and sophomores up and getting them ready for varsity,” said Luis Hernandez.

“See the young ins grow up and improve the team. I seen that they had DHS in front of us so we are going to have to prove them wrong and see what we can do this year,” said JJ Yepiz.

“We’ve pushed them and they have responded to it pretty well,” said Lee. “So, I’m excited.”

“CCHS football is more than a bond it’s a family. You come here and you feel close to everyone. We all know each other, and we know what we can do.”

“If we improve each week the wins and losses will take care of itself,” said Lee.

The Lions are ready to roar, and they are going to let the pads do the talking.

Click HERE for the complete 2022 high school football schedule.

