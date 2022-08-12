One person killed in crash on WB I-10 near Chiraco Summit

One person is dead following a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near Chiraco Summit.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m.

Details on the crash remain limited. A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed that a small fire broke out following the crash. The fire is out.

Fatality Traffic Collision Chiriaco Summit RPT @ 4:55 PM - WB I 10 E/of Summit Rd. Firefighters are on scene of a collision with fire w/1 confirmed fatality. Fire contained. @chp investigating. Resources committed 1-2 hours # InterstateIC pic.twitter.com/Z9LkC4cVSj — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 13, 2022

Crews will remain on scene for a few hours. There is no word on how the crash is impacting traffic at this time.

Stay with News Channel for any updates.