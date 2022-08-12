Skip to Content
One person killed in crash on WB I-10 near Chiraco Summit

One person is dead following a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near Chiraco Summit.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m.

Details on the crash remain limited. A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed that a small fire broke out following the crash. The fire is out.

Crews will remain on scene for a few hours. There is no word on how the crash is impacting traffic at this time.

