Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City

The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday.

Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon.

Harvey is 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be on foot. She was last seen wearing a black pullover, black socks, and black shoes.

If seen, call 9-1-1.

