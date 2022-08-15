Skip to Content
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to find out more information or any possible additional suspects.

The injured man's condition was not immediately released. 

