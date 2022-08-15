Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to find out more information or any possible additional suspects.

The injured man's condition was not immediately released.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.