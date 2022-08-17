Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash

Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding.

The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was being caused by Tuesday afternoon storm runoff from our nearby mountains.

Motorists were seen driving up to the road closure sign and then turning around to take alternate routes including Gene Autry Trail to the east, Date Palm Drive to Vista Chino Road, or Highway 111 to the west.

Remember, to please use caution when driving in the area. There was no immediate word on when the roadway was set to reopen.

