Wednesday Monkeypox Update: 13 new probable/confirmed cases reported in Riverside County

Monkeypox cases are on the rise in Riverside County. On Wednesday morning, Riverside County Public Health officials reported there are 13 new probable and/or confirmed Monkeypox cases.

All of the latest patients for Wednesday are said to be men between the ages of 25 to 65. 11 cases are from the Coachella Valley; the other two are from western Riverside County.

There are 94 probable and/or confirmed cases in the Coachella Valley. Overall, there are 107 probable/likely cases in Riverside County.

Yesterday, Riverside County Health reported its first female Monkeypox case. The state says the woman is just one of 16 female patients across the Golden State.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs. Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever, and fatigue. There is no specific treatment.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask, and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where Monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected Monkeypox case.

