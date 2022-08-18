Rep. Raul Ruiz honors Coachella boxing legend Lee Espinoza

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. honored local boxing legend Librado "Lee" Espinoza at the Coachella Valley Boxing Club today.

A crowd gathered to honor Lee Espinoza, who is known as Coachella's own "godfather of boxing", as the Hall of Fame inductee received a Congressional Record of his life story from Congressman Ruiz, MD.

Lee Espinoza is the owner of the Coachella Valley Boxing Club and has trained many boxing stars including Pancho Segura and Sandra Yard, over his 40 year career span. For his contributions to the sport, Espinoza has been inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame and the California Boxing Hall of Fame.

Congressman Ruiz, MD. said that cementing Espinoza's story in history is not only important for the City of Coachella but the entire Coachella Valley.

“We have a legend, an icon in the sport of boxing who’s trained champions--who has come up in poverty and humble roots but has built a dynasty," Congressman Ruiz, MD. said.

National boxing champion and one of Espinoza's students, Jocelyn Camarillo, said that this recognition serves as testament to her coach's character.

"He's an amazing coach. And just overall just an amazing person. So he deserves this. And I'm so happy that everyone can come here and support," said Jocelyn Camarillo.

Congressman Ruiz honored Lee Espinoza last month on the house floor last month as well.

“Growing up in Coachella, I know that I was personally inspired by Lee and his grit, determination, and work ethic. I looked up to Lee because I knew he was making a difference in our humble farmworker community. And it is my hope that by telling his story here today and recording it in our nation’s history, athletes across the country and future generations will also be inspired and will feel that same sense of hope that he has given to our Valley,” Congressman Ruiz said during his speech honoring Espinoza last month.

Congressman Ruiz's full speech from last month can be found here.