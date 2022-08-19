Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot.

Desert Hot Springs

In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in District 3. This will be the city’s first time holding elections by district since the city was split up into 4 districts in April. Sanchez ran for city council in 2018 but came in behind Pye by 28 votes. In 2020, Sanchez challenged Matas for the mayor seat but lost.

Palm Springs

In Palm Springs, there are three seats up for grabs on the city council to represent District 1, 2, and 3. The council will have at least two new faces this fall. Incumbent Grace Garner is facing a challenge from TV and Radio personality Scott Nevins for the District 1 seat. In District 2, incumbent Dennis Woods did not submit the signatures necessary to make the ballot by the deadline. Now, businessman Jeffrey Bernstein and Renee brown are vying for the seat. Bernstein said in his candidate statement that he plans to bring his business perspective to the council if he wins. Brown is a lifelong resident known for her involvement with the Palm Springs Historical Society. Tackling homelessness and crime are two of the main issues she's running on. In District 3, Councilmember Geoff Kors will not be seeking reelection, which leaves Palm Springs Pride President Ron deHarte and businesswoman Joy Meredith competing for the seat.

Cathedral City

In Cathedral City, three city council seats are in play to represent Districts 3, 4, and 5. Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Councilmember Mark Carnevale, and Councilmember Raymond Gregory are all seeking re-election. Rick Saldivar and David Koslow are challenging Gutierrez in District 4 seat. Carnevale, who represents District 3 and Gregory, who represents District 5, are running unopposed. Treasurer Greg Jackson is also on the ballot.

Rancho Mirage

In Rancho Mirage, Councilmember Steve Downs, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in late 2021, is competing against four others to fill three seats that are up for grabs.

Palm Desert

In Palm Desert, District 2 voters will decide who they want to fill two seats that are up for reelection, including Mayor Jan Harnik’s seat. Mayor Pro Tem Sabby Jonathan is not running for another term, which means Harnik will face off against Greg Akkerman, Evan Trubee, and newcomers Carlos Garcia and Gregory Meinhardt.

Indian Wells

In Indian Wells, Councilmember and Mayor Dana Reed is going up against four others to fill two seats with four-year terms. Douglas Hanson, Bruce Whitman, Ivan Moad, and Toper Taylor will all appear on the ballot. Ty Peabody is running unopposed for a seat with a two-year term.

La Quinta

In La Quinta, Mayor Linda Evans is facing two challengers – Alan Woodruff and Robert Sylk. There are also two city council seats up for grabs. Councilmember John Pena will compete against four others to fill those. Voters will also decide on Measure A, which focuses on short-term rentals.

Indio

In Indio, three seats are up for reelection in Districts 2, 3, and 4. Two incumbents are running unopposed. Mayor Waymond Fermon is vying to once again represent District 2. Councilmember Elaine Holmes is facing a challenge from Jonathan Becerra in District 3. Oscar Ortiz is seeking another term in District 4.

Coachella

In Coachella, Mayor Steven Hernandez is facing a challenge from fellow Councilmember Denise Delgado. Councilmember Josie Gonzalez is seeking another term. She’s one of four people vying to fill two seats.

