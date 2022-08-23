Indio Police investigating suspicious death

Indio Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at the intersection of Date Ave and Denslow Street.

According to the department, at around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of an unresponsive man on the ground on Denslow Street.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death have not been released, as of Tuesday afternoon. The Indio Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

The Coroner is on scene as well.

The road is closed at Linda Flores and Date Ave. Date Ave going south on Denslow is closed also right now.

Anyone with further information on this case is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).

