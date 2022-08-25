Algae blooms in California lakes prompt questions over water safety at Salton Sea

News Channel 3 is checking with regional water managers regarding the status of algae blooms in the Salton Sea.

As of June 30 2022, there were no new observations made of the bloom for 30 days, according to the California Water Quality Monitoring Council.

The alert noted "observations of scum and surface accumulation of algal material present at this site indicating elevated health risk to humans and animals. Surface accumulations may become stranded along shoreline, children and dogs should avoid contact."

It also noted "the exact location, extent and toxicity of the reported bloom may not be accurate and may not be affecting the entire waterbody," therefore its recommended the waterbody manager be contacted for current conditions since "the bloom may still be present or may have subsided."

Existing warnings for people to stay out of the water due to dangerous algae blooms in Lake Elsinore, in western Riverside County, and Big Bear Lake, in San Bernardino County, are prompting growing interest on the current status of algae blooms at the Salton Sea.

The lake, located in southern Riverside and northern Imperial counties, has had a history of toxic algae blooms in previous years.

Exposure to toxic algae blooms can cause severe illness among people and animals, and death among wildlife in some instances.

